Alma Hodnett Jenkins of Spring Arbor of Salisbury, Midlothian, formerly of Burkeville, passed away on April 18. She was born in Pittsylvania County on April 22, 1914, to Emma Jane Mayhew and Charlie Ellison Hodnett.

Mrs. Jenkins was a graduate of Burkeville High School and Smithdeal Massey Business College and worked as a legal secretary prior to founding in 1945, with her husband, Roy Clifton Jenkins, a petroleum distributorship in Burkeville, which became Roy C. Jenkins, Inc. and was family owned and operated until 2009.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Betty Hall Jenkins of Burkeville; 4 grandchildren, Kathryn Polhemus Kircher and Beth Polhemus Lifka, both of Pittsford, New York, Holly Jenkins West, of Farmville and Chris Jenkins of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; 6 great grandchildren, Harrison Kircher, Jordan Kircher Teske, R. Reed Lifka, Hayley West, Cliff and Caroline Jenkins; 1 great-great grandchild, Miller Teske and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Jenkins was predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis Jenkins Polhemus; son, Roy C. Jenkins Jr.; siblings, James Aylor Hodnett, Lillian White, Ethel Darden, Marian Goyne, Charlie Hodnett Jr., Louise Talley and Olive Griffin.

Her family and her church, Bagby Memorial Baptist, especially it’s choir, were the centers of her life. She remained active in Bagby’s activities until she moved to Richmond in 1987.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 14, at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you honor Mrs. Jenkins with contributions to Bagby Memorial Baptist Church, 4827 Sandy River Road, Burkeville, VA 23922, Massey Cancer Center of VCU, 401 College Street, Richmond, VA 23298 or The Medical Foundation of Burkeville, C/O Jack Boswell, P.O. Box 45, Crewe, VA 23930.

Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA.

