Agnes Ann Schrier (nee Kadlubee), a proud member of “The Greatest Generation”, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida, on April 28. Agnes was born and raised in Jersey City. She was a secretary at Western Union, where she met and married “the love of her life”, David, and together raised their family. She subsequently lived in Washington, Connecticut, Keysville and Bradenton, Florida.

Agnes was predeceased by her parents, Teresa and Blaze Kadlubee; her sister, Julianna Kadlubee; her beloved husband of 43 years, David Schrier; her daughter in law, Sharon Schrier and her sons in law, Thomas Bragen and Richard Beebe.

Agnes was a very creative and industrious person. She was the co-founder and proprietor, along with her husband, of the Advanced Health Foods, with four stores, as well as the A&D Knit Shop, in New Jersey. She enjoyed sharing her vast knowledge of herbs and natural foods with many grateful customers as well as her own friends and family. Beyond her accomplishments, she always held the love for and with her family as her greatest treasure and source of immense joy.

Agnes is survived by her children, Dr. Matthew Schrier (Diane), her daughter, Deborah Bragen Beebe and her grandchildren, Joshua Schrier, Rebecca Maughan-Brown (Brendan), Daniel Schrier (Emily), Mark Bragen (Danielle) and Kenneth Bragen. She is also survived by her four beloved great granddaughters, Louisa and Juliet Maughan-Brown, Malia and Ariana Bragen, her nephews and extended families.

Despite her changes in location, Agnes leaves behind many friends in Hudson County, New Jersey, who always remembered her with calls, cards and prayers. Her caregivers in Virginia, Jessica Royster and Debbie Newcomb, and Florida, Pam Toombs, treated her with great kindness and affection and are all greatly appreciated.

Funeral Mass was at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 82 West 29th Street, Bayonne, NJ at 10:45 a.m., Friday, April 30.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida (https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/), with “Thanks” to all who participated in her loving care in hospice or St. Theresa Catholic Church, 709 Buffalo Street, Farmville, VA 23901.