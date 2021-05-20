Agee to intern at Bank of Charlotte

Austin D. Agee will join the Bank of Charlotte County as a management intern June 1.

Agee has worked with the bank in a part-time capacity since January as he completed his bachelor’s degree. He will be located in the Keysville office.

In his new role, Agee will undergo a period of comprehensive training in all aspects of the bank as he prepares to assume a future managerial position.

Agee graduated with a dual enrollment degree from Randolph-Henry High School and Southside Virginia Community College in 2018. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in marketing degree by Longwood University in 2021. He is the 2021 recipient of the Academic Excellence in Marketing Award in the College of Business and Economics at Longwood University.

Austin is the son of Doug and Peggy Agee of Drakes Branch.