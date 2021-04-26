Woodall named ODAC Pitcher of the Week

Hampden-Sydney College sophomore right-handed pitcher Justin Woodall of Mechanicsville has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the period April 19-25.

This is the second time Woodall has been chosen for this weekly honor, after garnering the distinction on March 29, as well.

Woodall started and pitched a complete game, five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts during a 4-0 road win in game two of an ODAC doubleheader at Bridgewater College March 25.

He enjoyed his first collegiate complete game and tied his career-high in strikeouts, while facing 32 batters and only allowing the five singles, with seven ground-ball outs and seven fly-ball outs. Woodall is now 4-0 on the season with a 2.32 earned run average over 50.1 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts, and has limited opponents to a .189 batting average.

This is the fourth conference pitching award selection this season for the Tigers, including previous honorees sophomore Owen Tappy and junior Nic Graziano.