William McKinley Davenport
William McKinley Davenport, 84 of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord on April 18.
He is survived by a daughter, Laureen Elaine Jordan; four granddaughters, Latisa Ramos (Garcia), Minister Latanya Davenport, Ranata and Georgette Booker; ten great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 23, from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in the Davenport Family Cemetery, Cumberland.
www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com
Letty Estelle Norman Scott
Letty Estelle Norman Scott, 88, left her earthly body on April 19. She was one of ten children born to... read more