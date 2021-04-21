William McKinley Davenport, 84 of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord on April 18.

He is survived by a daughter, Laureen Elaine Jordan; four granddaughters, Latisa Ramos (Garcia), Minister Latanya Davenport, Ranata and Georgette Booker; ten great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 23, from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in the Davenport Family Cemetery, Cumberland.

