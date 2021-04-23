VFW Post 7059 member donates auto to Vets to Vets program

Vietnam vet and VFW Post 7059 member John Hedrick and his wife, VFW Auxiliary member Julia, recently donated an SUV to the nonprofit program developed by VFW Post 8446 member Josh Jones and his wife Amanda. The program accepts donated vehicles, makes all necessary repairs and donates them to needy area veterans. To date, Vets to Vets has donated four refurbished vehicles free of charge to needy vets. From left to right are: Victor Moss, Buckingham Post 8446 commander; VFW Post 7059 member John Hedrick, wife and VFW Post 7059 Auxiliary member, Julia Hedrick and Vet to Vet program founder and director, VFW Post 8446 member Josh Jones. For more information or to donate, email v2vcars@gmail.com or call (804) 398-8914. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)