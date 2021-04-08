U.S. 360 eastbound lane to close April 19
One lane of U.S. 360 eastbound in Prince Edward County will temporarily close starting the week of April 19.
The passing (left) lane of U.S. 360 eastbound from approximately Route 704 to Route 728 will close for four weeks while repairs are made to the bridge.
Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to this change in traffic pattern. Motorists are urged to slow down in this and every highway work zone.
You Might Like
Local tapped by Biden administration
A Prince Edward County native was recently tapped by the Biden Administration to lead the nation’s senior volunteer program. Atalaya... read more