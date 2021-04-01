Suspects sought after pharmacy break-in

The Cumberland Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported break-in that occurred at the Cumberland Pharmacy early Tuesday, March 30.

According to Sergeant Mike Gordon, the incident occurred at approximately 3:52 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. Deputies were alerted that morning that a security alarm had been triggered at the Cumberland Pharmacy at 1756 Anderson Highway just off of Route 60.

Gordon said he and deputies arrived on the scene approximately three minutes after the alarm sounded to find that the two suspects involved in the case had fled the area. A review of security footage revealed the individuals pried open the door of the pharmacy and gained entry via the use of an apparent halligan pry bar tool.

The suspects, two males of unidentified race who appeared to be dressed in ski masks and what looked like extrication gloves, did not manage to leave the pharmacy with much more than a bottle of cough syrup before fleeing together in what was believed to be a black four-door sedan with no front license plate.

Gordon said the sheriff’s office was able to obtain helpful evidence of the suspects via security cam footage in the store as well as street cameras in the Town of Farmville. Video surveillance footage is currently being sent off to a lab for further investigation.

A Cumberland Pharmacy employee confirmed Thursday, April 1, the store’s hours of operation were not affected by the break-in. Gordon said the only damage from the break-in occurred when the door was pried open and some items were knocked over upon entry.

Anyone with any information surrounding the case is encouraged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 492-4120.