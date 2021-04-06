Spring river cleanup is Saturday

The Friends of the Appomattox River group will conduct its annual spring cleanup of the Appomattox River and area waterways Saturday, April 10, with a rain date of April 17.

The cleanup will be held from from 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanup participants will meet at the Wilck’s Lake boat ramp to receive tools and cleanup assignments.

The event concludes at noon near the small parking area on River Road (just a few yards downstream from the Rt. 45 bridge).

Please leave tools and trash there. Trash containers will be provided by the Town of Farmville.