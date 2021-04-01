Shutout wins net Reaver, Yuhas Big South honors

For a second time this season, Longwood University hauled in multiple Big South Conference women’s soccer awards on the same day. Sophomore forward Kiersten Yuhas was named Big South Offensive Player of the Week, and senior defender Carrie Reaver was named Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, March 30.

Both Yuhas and Reaver anchored their respective ends of the field last week and helped Longwood (4-0-3) remain unbeaten with a win over Presbyterian College, 1-0, and a win over Winthrop University, 4-0. Yuhas totaled two goals and two assists in the two-game set, while Reaver played all 180 minutes of the consecutive shutouts and helped hold the Blue Hose and Eagles to a combined four shots on goal.

Their respective performances extended a seven-game unbeaten streak for the Lancers, who currently sit in second place in the conference behind only High Point University and join the Panthers as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the conference.

Reaver and Yuhas’ awards give Longwood a program-record six this season, helping the Lancers hit that milestone just six weeks into the 2021 spring season.

The defensive honor is the second this season for Reaver, while the offensive award is the first for Yuhas and adds to a list that has also seen senior forward Kennedy Culbreath earn the title Offensive Player of the Week once and freshman forward Alex Dinger twice receive Big South Freshman of the Week recognition.

Yuhas, a 5-foot-3-inch sophomore from Fredericks, Maryland, contributed points in both games last week, dishing an assist on the game-winning goal in the 1-0 win over Presbyterian before erupting for two goals and another assist in the 4-0 blowout against Winthrop. Against the Eagles, she scored Longwood’s first two goals of the game before the 20th minute and then initiated the Lancers’ third goal, scored by classmate Catharine Forst, before the end of the first half.

Yuhas is now tied with Culbreath for the Big South lead with four assists.

Meanwhile, Reaver, a 5-foot-6-inch senior from Thurmont, Maryland, continued to anchor Longwood’s vaunted back line by leading the Lancers to their fourth and fifth shutouts of the season. She played every second of both wins, limiting Presbyterian to just one shot on goal Thursday, March 25, and continuing that trend the following Sunday, March 28, by holding Winthrop to just three.

Reaver’s work in the backfield made for two easy, clean sheets for her senior classmate Madison Van Dyke, who earned the solo shutout against Presbyterian and then split it with fellow keeper Jordan Horacek, a junior, against Winthrop.

Reaver has played in every minute of Longwood’s 2021 spring season and helped the Lancers compile the second-lowest goals against average in the Big South and second-most shutouts. The Lancers have surrendered just two goals in seven games and have allowed just one of those in their past six.

Longwood will now enter the stretch run of the 2021 season with only road matchups against third-place Radford University (Saturday, April 3) and first-place High Point (Thursday, April 8) remaining. The top four teams will qualify for the 2021 Big South Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament, which will be hosted at campus sites determined by the highest seed in each matchup.