School nutrition team recognized

At the April meeting, the Cumberland County School Board recognized the members of the school nutrition team (SNT) for their commitment and dedication to the goal of providing good, nutritious meals to the students of Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS).

This commitment and dedication became even more evident when schools were forced to close in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the initial guidance and direction of Bill Brandt, the SNT implemented a meal preparation system in which meals were cooked and prepared for delivery to students in the county.

Each week, the SNT prepared five breakfasts and five lunches per student. The SNT has continued to prepare meals for distribution and delivery in addition to preparing and serving meals during the school day, since students returned in person in October 2020. The SNT has prepared an average of 19,000 meals per month.

Over half the SNT has worked for CuCPS for more than 15 years, and a third of the team has more than 20 years of experience. The SNT has been recognized by No Kid Hungry for their efforts in feeding children. In addition, the SNT has implemented initiatives that have resulted in the team winning several awards presented in the Food for Thought competition sponsored by the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).

“The SNT appreciates the support of the CuCPS School Board, central office team and building level administrators and staff,” Kathryn Garrett, current school nutrition coordinator, said.