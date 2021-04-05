Sarah Elizabeth Townsend, 21 of Farmville, died Friday, March 26, in Calloway County, Kentucky. A native of Farmville, she was born on Jan. 27, 2000, the daughter of Scott Townsend and Melissa Coleman.

She is survived by her father, Scott (Jenny) Townsend, Farmville; her brother, Samuel; her paternal grandparents, James Colonel and Brenda Townsend, Farmville; and Lynn Hazelrigg, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; her paternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Townsend, Farmville; her uncle, Julian Hazelrigg, great aunt, Jana Hazelrigg; her mother, Melissa Coleman, maternal grandfather, Clarence Coleman, Farmville; maternal grandmother, Betty Coleman, Farmville and uncle, Charlie Coleman.

Sarah was a 2018 graduate of Prince Edward County High School and 2018 graduate of Southside Virginia Community College Dual Enrollment Program. She was a junior at Murray State University, where she was studying Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She wanted to specialize in large animal medicine. Throughout her school career, Sarah was involved in Girl Scouts and various 4-H programs. In high school, Sarah played volleyball, she enjoyed photography, was a part of the National Honor Society and she was a member of the FFA. She volunteered as a Counselor in Training at Holiday Lake 4-H Center and eventually served as a camp counselor after high school.

A service celebrating Sarah’s life and will be at Holiday Lake 4-H Center, Appomattox on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m., with the Reverend’s Lyndsie Blakely and Rick Caldwell officiating service. Interment will be private. Visitation will be at Puckett Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 6 from 6-8 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia 4-H Foundation, Prince Edward County Extension Office, PO Box 322, Farmville, VA 23901 or Hidden Springs Sanctuary: Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, 1950 Banton Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.