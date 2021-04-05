Sarah Elizabeth Townsend
Sarah Elizabeth Townsend, 21 of Farmville, died Friday, March 26, in Calloway County, Kentucky. A native of Farmville, she was born on Jan. 27, 2000, the daughter of Scott Townsend and Melissa Coleman.
She is survived by her father, Scott (Jenny) Townsend, Farmville; her brother, Samuel; her paternal grandparents, James Colonel and Brenda Townsend, Farmville; and Lynn Hazelrigg, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; her paternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Townsend, Farmville; her uncle, Julian Hazelrigg, great aunt, Jana Hazelrigg; her mother, Melissa Coleman, maternal grandfather, Clarence Coleman, Farmville; maternal grandmother, Betty Coleman, Farmville and uncle, Charlie Coleman.
Sarah was a 2018 graduate of Prince Edward County High School and 2018 graduate of Southside Virginia Community College Dual Enrollment Program. She was a junior at Murray State University, where she was studying Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She wanted to specialize in large animal medicine. Throughout her school career, Sarah was involved in Girl Scouts and various 4-H programs. In high school, Sarah played volleyball, she enjoyed photography, was a part of the National Honor Society and she was a member of the FFA. She volunteered as a Counselor in Training at Holiday Lake 4-H Center and eventually served as a camp counselor after high school.
A service celebrating Sarah’s life and will be at Holiday Lake 4-H Center, Appomattox on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m., with the Reverend’s Lyndsie Blakely and Rick Caldwell officiating service. Interment will be private. Visitation will be at Puckett Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 6 from 6-8 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia 4-H Foundation, Prince Edward County Extension Office, PO Box 322, Farmville, VA 23901 or Hidden Springs Sanctuary: Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, 1950 Banton Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Ruth Cox Wooten
Ruth Cox Wooten, 75 of Chesterfield, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, March 31. She is preceded in... read more