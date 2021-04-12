Robert Nathaniel Baldwin Jr.
Robert Nathaniel Baldwin Jr., 79, passed away on March 27 at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Edith; son, Robert III; two grandchildren, Robert IV and Madeline Baldwin and two brothers; Dennis (Pam) and Warrien (Carolyn) Baldwin.
He was a veteran of the US Army, a mechanic and an avid racecar fan.
A visitation service will be held at the family residence on April 17, from 12 – 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward County Rescue Squad or the Prospect Fire Dept.
Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
You Might Like
Oley Esther Kernodle
Oley Esther Kernodle went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11. Born June 11, 1933 to the late... read more