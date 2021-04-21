Rifle team finishes as Virginia runner up

The Buckingham JROTC Rifle team recently competed in the 2021 4th Brigade JROTC Best of Best Championship Rifle match.

The team shot a team best on the 3X20 course recording 1,729 out of 2,400 points. The team narrowly missed earning the title of Best of Best given to the top 20 teams, finishing tied for 21st place.

The top 20 teams out of the 335 JROTC programs were dominated by schools from North Carolina and South Carolina. The Buckingham JROTC Rifle team outshot every Virginia JROTC program with the exception of Smithfield, earning them the title of Virginia State Runner Up.

Grant Martin shot exceptionally well, scoring 454 out of 600 with Leah Stowe close behind with a 451. Vanessa Hackett shot a 416, and Minnie Wallace shot a 408.

All members of the rifle team shot extremely well considering it had been one year since they were able to shoot due to COVID-19.

With instruction moving to a hybrid model March 1, the rifle team only had a few days to practice before firing in the competition instead of the usual three to four months of practice before the Best of Best Championship.