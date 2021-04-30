Red Flag Warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for multiple counties in Central and Eastern Virginia between noon and 8 p.m. today.

This means that warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is advising Virginians to avoid burning during this time and to check weather reports again before planning a burn at a later time.

Should a wildfire occur, it is critical to immediately report the fire by calling 911. When first responders are made aware quickly, they can more effectively respond with suppression resources, keeping fires small and protecting resources, lives, and property.

More information can be found at https://www.weather.gov or https://dof.virginia.gov/wildland-prescribed-fire/fire-danger/daily-fire-danger-rating/