Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of December. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Blondell M. Bowman to Garnett Family Limited Partner, Lot, Lockett District. $60,000.

• Donald E. Brown to Sterling Investments, LLC, Hampden District. $68,400.

• Seth A. Otey to Mark Alan Chatelain, Lots. $415,000.

• Whealton R. Austin to Robert James Campbell Jr., Leigh District. $7,500.

• Hassan Abdullah to Dawn McKissick. Deed Gift.

• Robert N. Baldwin III to David W. Wilmoth, 9.16 AC, Prospect District. $15,000.

• John A. Young; Trustee to James Nehemiah Lehman, 1.595 AC, Prospect District. $18,000.

• George R. Bristol to James Farruggio, Lots, Town of Farmville. $305,000.

• Poplar Hall Farmville, LLC to ACCN Farmville LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $729,000.

• Asa Dupy Jr. to R&J Investments LC, Lot, Leigh District. $69,000.

• James T. Howard to Jerry Eicher, Lot, Hampden District. $23,000.

• Billy W. Barton Jr. to Jeffrey L. Vick, Lot, Leigh District. $35,000.

• Natasha R. Wiley to Bridget C M Flannagan, 1.73 AC, Farmville District. $225,000.

• Johana P Madrigal Gallardo to Andrea Lynn Moran, Lots, Town of Farmville. $232,400.

• Estate of Barbara Jean Covington to James W. Yoder, Lot, Town of Farmville. $189,900.

• Cynthia A. Duffey to Maria Kokoris, Lot, Town of Farmville. $169,900.

• CMH Homes, Inc to Wilford Bernell Baker, 4.00 AC, Hampden District. $12,000.

• Leroy J Miller to Paul Thomas Garno, 3 AC, Farmville District, $241,000.

• Par 5 Development Group, LLC to J&J Equities, LLC, 2.22 AC, Leigh District. $1,594,000.

• James Godburn to Justin Andrew Hicks, Lot, Town of Farmville. $249,000.

• Robert D. Dillman to Robert D. Dillman. Deed Gift.

• Bryan K. Clark to Jerry Wallace Amos Jr., Lot, Leigh District. $153,500.

• Ellen Ruth Laird to 181 Fox Hill Road, LLC, 1.3 AC, Lockett District. $105,000.

• James L. Whitlock to James Linwood Whitlock. Deed Gift.

• Jamerson Real Estate, Inc. to Dorian Eaker, Lot, Leigh District. $116,900.

• Susan M. Hamby to Eugene Williams Jr., Lots, Town of Farmville. $129,900.

• James W. Yoder to Yoder Rentals, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Mark F. Glazebrook to Miss Larry S., LLC, 158.35 AC, Buffalo District. $325,000.

• Lewis H. Gillispie to NBS Real Estate, LLC, 2.00 AC, Hampden District. $50,000.

• Marcia Ann Early to La Boheme Cottage Farms & Garden. Deed Gift.

• Desmond Brandon Myers to Nathaniel L. Turner, Lot, Lockett District. $170,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments, LLC to Ryan Scott King, 1.52 AC, Buffalo District. $20,850.

• CMH Homes, INC, A TN Corporation to John Reid James, Lots, Leigh District. $159,900.

• Douglas Lambert to Douglas Lee Lambert. Deed Gift.

• Christopher J. Donnelly to Amy Moore Collins, Lot, Farmville District. $305,900.

• Paula Y. Saunders to Jennifer A. Beadles. $161,900.

• Stanley W. Ammons Jr.; Trustee to Jorge Solorio Torres, Lot, Town of Farmville. $161,000.

• Jeffrey Fleisher to William T. White, .149 AC, Town of Farmville. $160,000.

• Andrew M. Neville; Special Comm to MGC Land, LLC, 3.633 AC, Farmville District. $ 12,000.

• Andrew M. Neville; Special Comm to MGC Land, 41.171 AC, Farmville District. $95,000.

• Michelle R. Moon to Paper Town Publishing, LLC, Lot, Leigh District. $4,000.

• Stephen David Morin to Daniel Louis Eacho, 4 AC, Hampden District. $214,900.

• Howard W. Stokes to E&K Fine Properties, LLC, 4 AC, Farmville District. $135,000.

• Sarah R. Maddox to Sterling Investments, LLC, 1.50 AC, Farmville District. $30,000.

• Joseph G. Crawford to Joseph D. Crawford. Deed Gift.

• Grace Davis Walker to Countryside Land Company LC, 5 AC, Hampden District. $16,500.

• Countryside Land Company, LC to Alicia A. Barnes, 3.2 AC, Prospect District. $30,200.

• James Lee Hostler to Donna J. Goff, 10 AC, Hampden District. $1,326,500.

• Anthony Frank Lyle to DLT Properties, LLC, 7.140 AC, Prospect District. $30,400.

• Lawrence H. Booker to Robert Alexander Taylor, Lots, Prospect District. $20,800.

• Judith A. Shelton to Khurram Waseem Ghori, 11.62 AC, Buffalo District. $17,400.

• Christopher C. Mosley to Alice Staples, Lots, Prospect District. $10,300.

• Edward T. Brown to DLT Properties, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $1,250.

• Christopher William Slayton to Cody A. Stancil, Lot, Town of Farmville. $95,000.

• Marshall A. Simpson to Debra Lee Gray, Lot, Town of Farmville. $189,900.

• Andrew P. Smith to Alfredo Ferrer, Lots, Prospect District. $499,900.

• Alfredo Ferrer to Alfredo Ferrer. Deed Gift.

• Paul P. Hicks Jr. to Paul P. Hicks Jr. Deed Gift.

• Robert E. Taylor Jr. to Harriet Taylor Vincent. Deed Gift.

• Tracey L. Clark to Louis A. Wallace III. $299,900.

• Kelly Berdeja to Larry R. Jackson, 3.42 AC, Lockett District. $38,500.