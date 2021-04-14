Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of November. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Bonnie S. Martindale; Trustee to Michael Falwell. $100,000.

• Michael Falwell to Linda Orange. $15,000.

• Albert H. Page Jr. to John K. Kingsley, Lots, Farmville District. $130,000.

• Burkside, LLC to Jodayne A. Scott, 4.67 AC, Prospect District. $180,000.

• Lees Branch LLC to Hertford Properties LLC, 2.044 AC, Leigh District. $17,995.

• Midfirst Bank to Lofton Leasing LLC, Lot, Hampden District. $108,980.

• J Hubert Allen Jr. to Sterling Investments, LLC, Lots, Farmville District. $80,000.

• Seth A. Otey to Matthew Gregory Mace, Lot, Town of Farmville. $178,000.

• Irene Pegram Butts to Richard Edward Phillips Jr., 11.17 AC, Leigh District. $30,000.

• Virginia L. Lee to Laken Giovanni Lee. Deed Gift.

• William T. White to Brent Garrett Lundin, Lot, Hampden District. $229,900.

• Gail R. Dunmore to Robert L. Ward III, 4.85 AC, Prospect District. $178,900.

• Robert J. Fortner to Samuel Ross Hovan, Lot, Hampden District. $158,000.

• Robert L. Fletcher to Robert Textor, 37.37 AC, Prospect District. $200,000.

• Gene A. Southall to Christopher D. Powell. Deed Gift.

• Joseph T. Riley to Justin Walker Carr, 2 AC, Prospect District. $9,000.

• Harry L. Upson to James Lee Shanks, 0.660 AC, Farmville District. $35,000.

• John C. Spencer Jr. to Richard G. Osborn, 15.70 AC, Lockett District. $240,000.

• Rock River, Inc to Thomas Dwayne Campbell, 1.60 AC, Farmville District. $307,900.

• Glenn Dale Milstead Jr. to Timothy Matthias Reichart, Lots, Town of Farmville. $281,900.

• Patricia A. Holbert to Timothy Adams, 8.49 AC, Hampden District. $33,000.

• Hardy Health Services Consulta to Robert Schmidt, Trustee, 0.41 AC, Lockett District. $36,000.

• Jesse J. Fisher to MMCG Holdings, LLC, 3.11AC, Prospect District. $18,000.

• Doris B. King to Lisa A. Merrit, 2.50 AC, Buffalo District. $175,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments, LLC to Mitchell Grant Newton, 2.02 AC, Prospect District. $25,000.

• Lewis E. Wilkerson Jr. to Scott Mason, 10 AC, Hampden District. $44,900.

• Paul E. Christensen, Executor to Brandon Wayne McKay, Lot, $149,900.

• Charles N. Van Middlesworth Kr. to Paper Town Publishing, 35.25 AC, Prospect District. $24,610.49.

• C Eugene Sams to Jason F. Sams. Deed Gift.

• C Eugene to Cody E. Sams. Deed Gift.

• Cary B. Stokes to 4376 Back Hampden Road. Deed Gift.

• William M. Dickerson Jr. to William M. Dickerson Jr. Deed Gift.

• Gladys M. Lawson to Gladys M. Lawson. Deed Gift.

• JCM III, LLC a/k/a to Daniel G. Wooten, 48.19 AC, Leigh District. $89,151.50.

• Jennifer M. Fisher to Jennifer V. Wallace, 3.60 AC, Buffalo District. $230,000.

• Collin B. Stokes to Steven Anthony Dunn. $274,000.

• Jennifer Sandlin Thompson to Mary Ann B. Ryan, .27 AC, Town of Farmville District. $160,000.

• James Hardy Rasnake to Oak Road Properties, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $40,000.

• Kevin Boyd Lovelace to Mary L. Baylis. Deed Gift.

• Tanya P. Mayhew to Tanya P. Mayhew. Deed Gift.

• Kendall Ray Marston to Kendall Ray Marston. Deed Gift.

• H-SC Poplar Hill, LLC to Karl William Westerhoff. $125,000.

• Karen E. Huggard to Jay Wesley Whited. $305,000.

• The Estate of Bryant Reedy to Cenfarm, LLC A Virginia Limit, 3.831 AC, Lockett District. $110,000.

• Branch Ferguson to Wasken Derwartanian, 21.5 AC. $20,000.