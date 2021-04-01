Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Bradford P. Wachsmuth to David Stoltzfus, .938 AC, Town of Farmville. $34,000.

• DLT Properties, LLC to Jeremy Patrick Weltch, 1.45 AC, Prospect District. $189,900.

• Patricia Whirley Wright to Michael B. Montgomery, 3.40 AC, Hampden District. $17,500.

• Richard E. Wallace to Qadir Abdus-Sabur, 67.28 AC, Buffalo District. $110,000.

• James R. Osborne to Penny B. Osborne. Deed Gift.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Austin G. Scruggs, 4.97 AC, Buffalo District. $62,100.

• Jeanette B. Johnson to George Thack, 12.19 AC, Leigh District. $150,000.

• Melvin J. Walton to Marlene Baker. Deed Gift.

• Marshall A. Thackston to 405 S Virginia Street LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $75,000.

• Atlantic Trustee Services, LLC to Midfirst Bank, 11.30 AC, Hampden District. $112,480.

• J. Marvin Fisher to Anthony A. Fanelli, 2 AC, Prospect District. $246,000.

• Kelly M. Atkinson to Kelly M. Atkinson. Deed Gift.

• Kathryn Dietrich to Ethan JE Parks, 5.07 AC, Leigh District. $194,900.

• Michael Papandrea to Micheal Yoder, .174 AC, Town of Farmville. $50,000.

• Dennis W. Tatum to Affordable Homes of Virginia, 1.75 AC, Lockett District. $22,900.

• Cornerstone Construction CO to Henry Gugumuck, 1 AC, Farmville District. $251,000.

• Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Meghan J. Southall, 8.02 AC. $116,500.

• Tanesha C. Smith to James P. Mitchell, Lot, Prospect District. $19,000.

• George W. Mathis to Shawn Shepherd, Lot, Town of Farmville. $144,330.

• George W. Mathis to Shawn Shepherd. Deed Gift.

• Penny Southall Davis to Paw Paw Springs, LLC. $43,500.

• Sheila D. Gibbs to Phillip Call Jr., 3.58 Ac, Hampden District. $129,250.

• Bill W. Anderson Sr. to CMH Homes, Inc. a TN Corporation, Lot. $22,000.

• David W. Seamster to Tony Garza, 1.91 AC. $15,000.

• Blondell M. Bowman to Daniel Lee Bowman. Deed Gift.

• Regina Cottman to Todd O. Buchanan, 3.13 AC, Lockett District. $21,000.

• Jerry S. Eicher to Gordon Michael Grabiec, 2.95 AC, Farmville District. $249,900.

• Pedro D. Lopez IV to Halie Waid, 24.96 AC, Leigh District. $217,000.

• Brenda M. Jackson to Robert Preston Bryant, Lot, Buffalo District. $56,694.

• Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National to Gerald Hochstetler Jr., Lot, Prospect District. $72,900.

• Olan L. Andes Jr. to Olan Lee Andes Jr. Deed Gift.

• Tedra L. Hall to Robert O. Wilson, 35.22 AC, Prospect District. $81,000.

• CMH Homes, INC a TN Corporation to Bracey L. Jackson, 2.35 AC, Hampden District. $176,000.

• Red Hawk Properties, LLC to Isaac Pepin, Lot, Farmville District. $360,000.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to Ever Green Team. Deed Gift.

• Duane David Merritt to Sarah Baker, Lots, Town of Farmville. $112,000.

• Chris J. Matisa to Audrey M. Matisa. Deed Gift.

• John L. Arsenault to David Norman Pyles Jr., 14.91 AC, Buffalo District. $236,000.

• Thomas E. Stephenson to Stephanie Mendoza, A Street, Town of Farmville. $115,000.

• Emma Hamilton Pugh to William Brian Hamilton, 4.17 AC, Buffalo District. $43,000.

• Warren A. Walker Jr. to Green Properties Management, LLC, Town of Farmville. $75,000.

• Dorothy M. Ennis to Milton D. Ennis Jr. Deed Gift.

• Thomas E. Pinelli to Susan Woolard, 3.63 AC, Hampden District. $155,000.

• Renard R. Rouse to Renard R. Rouse. Deed Gift.

• Calvin Wilkerson to Rachel Lynch, .192 AC, Town of Farmville. $259,500.

• David K. Simpson to Lynn E. Manes Jr., 6.728 AC, Prospect District. $185,000.

• Rock River, Inc. A Virginia Co. to Jovan Black, 1.63 AC, Farmville District. $329,900.

• Richard S. Thomas to Allen E. Schaffer, 7.84 AC, Leigh District. $237,000.

• Robin Borges to Kanner Elyse, 5.46 AC, Prospect District. $86,450.

• E&K Fine Properties, LLC to Ruth C. Catlin, Lot, Town of Farmville. $131,000.

• Rock River, Inc. A Virginia Co., to Trevor Frank Tranchina 1.61 AC, Farmville District. $279,900.

• Craig J. Pino to David W. Hart, .680 AC, Town of Farmville. $125,000.

• Equity Trustees, LLC to CVI CGS Mortgage Loan Trust, 5.34 AC, Buffalo District. $129,513.97.

• The Daniel P. Batchelor Declar to Jackie L. Lawrence Revocable, Lots, Town of Farmville. $442,000.

• Ressie A. Davis to Brock Properties, LLC. $75,000.

• Larry D. Atkins Inc. to Nana Osei-Bonsu Jr., 11.23 AC, Hampden District. $19,900.