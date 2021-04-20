Nickels named to all-academic team
Longwood women’s golf senior Jacky Nickels was named to the Big South All-Academic team, the conference announced Monday, April 19.
A native of Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, Nickels has she has been named to the Big South All-Academic team for the third-consecutive year. She becomes just the second Lancer to earn the honor three times, joining Kyra Horlock who achieved the same feat in 2018.
A business major, Nickels’ latest honor comes after appearing in two tournaments for the Lancers in 2021 while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.682 while being named to the dean’s list in the 2020 fall semester.
In her standout career at Longwood, Nickels holds a career average of 79.86 across 60 rounds, while posting 28 rounds below 80.
A member of the 2017-18 Big South All-Freshman team, Nickels’ career best finish came at the 2018 Hound Ears Intercollegiate, where she placed 13th.
Backstrom pitches Longwood’s first perfect game
Longwood ace Sydney Backstrom didn’t have to be, but she was perfect anyway. In the first perfect game by a... read more