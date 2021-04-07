April 7, 2021

More than halfway done

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Progress is being made on the large maintenance project involving the replacement of decking on the High Bridge. A little more than half of the redecking was completed as of Thursday, April 1. The bridge at High Bridge Trail State Park has been closed since Jan. 18 and is expected to reopen May 18.

