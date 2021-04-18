Monument honoring fire department’s 150th anniversary unveiled

The 150th anniversary celebration of the Farmville Fire Department began with the unveiling of a monument Sunday morning commemorating the event.

The monument provided by the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is at the base of the flag pole of the fire department on Third Street.

Fire personnel, former fire chiefs and Town of Farmville officials gathered at the fire department Sunday, April 18 to watch as Auxiliary President Deana Bennett and other members of the group unveiled the monument.

“It’s an honor to present the fire department with this gift honoring your 150 years of commitment to our community and acknowledging the continuing commitment of the current members, both men and women,” Bennett, who has been a member of the Auxiliary for more than 30 years, said. “The Auxiliary hopes that this gift will serve as a reminder to all those who that passed before it.”

Farmville Mayor David Whitus thanked the firefighters and Auxiliary for their dedication throughout the years.

“I know these young guys have not been around for 150 years, but thank you for all you do to make our community safe,” Whitus said. “Thank you for all you do to support these guys and support our community and congratulations on your 150 years.”

Donald Hunter, a member of the Farmville Town Council who served as a fireman for five years, emphasized the hard work it takes to be a firefighter.

“What they do now and what we did back then is a world of difference,” he said. “I’m proud of them.”

As part of honoring the 150 years of the fire department, the Auxiliary announced the sale of honorary bricks designed to line the walkway to the new monument and flag pole. Bricks are $50 each and can be personalized with a message. More information can be found at thatsmybrick.com/farmvillefire.