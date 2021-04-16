The Prince Edward County Courthouse received the “Looking Our Best” award from the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, April 13. Front row, from left, are: Anne Tyler Paulek, Jen Kinne, Odessa Pride, Beverly Booth, Pattie Cooper-Jones, Doug Stanley, Kerry Mossler and Joy Stump. Second row: Terry Wilson, Florence Hatcher, Marty Gibson, Mike Smith, Sinclair Bryden, Randy Cook and Jerry Townsend.