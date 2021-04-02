Kindergarteners to receive books

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) will provide 80 kindergartners at Cumberland Elementary School with six Scholastic Book Club books each this year.

The book program is sponsored by Cumberland Timber, LLC.

“We’ve had such great success with the preschool book giveaway at Cumberland Elementary. We can’t wait to get started with the kindergartners,” QuickStart Coordinator Lynda Harrill said.

the Rackets for Reading initiative during COVID.

More than 1,780 children have been reached with more than 13,000 books.