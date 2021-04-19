Heldort Lee Stanley, 64 of Jacksonville, passed away April 14. She was born Feb. 9, 1957 to Alexander and Carrie Bigger in Farmville. In addition to her father, Heldort was preceded in death by her daughter, Ebony Vaughan.

Heldort proudly served her country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army and Army Reserve. She was a hard-working woman who liked to keep herself organized. She had a great love of sewing, especially crafting African prints, as she was enamored with her culture. Heldort enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and will be missed for her playful nature. Her whole family knows her by her nickname “Easy”, which she received as a child due to being easy to make cry.

Heldort is survived by her mother, Carrie Bigger; daughters, Adelina (Joel) Gutierrez and Irene (Kelvin) Cole; siblings, Yolanda Gladden and Alexander Bigger Jr. and grandchildren, Skye-Ivory Cole, Kelijah Cole, Antonio Sailor, Kameron Mitchell and Machiavelli Gutierrez.

A Virtual Celebration of Life Service took place 12 p.m. CST, Saturday, April 17, via Zoom.

Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136