Happy birthday to some special people

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: David Hawks of Cumberland on Friday, April 2, Nora Atkinson of Dillwyn Wednesday, April 7 and Florence Lango of Dillwyn Thursday, April 8.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. There will be no Sunday school. Also please note that on Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. there will be an Easter Sunrise Service followed by breakfast snacks in the church parking lot. Also, there will be an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. for the children.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invite all to attend. For further information, contact Worley at (434) 942-4652.

Browns Chapel Church, presently meeting at the Discovery School Boys Campus at 2967 Copper Mine Road in Dillwyn, will host special Easter services Sunday, April 4. A Sunrise Service will be at 7 a.m. with the theme Bethlehem to Calvary followed by breakfast at 8 a.m. The worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Mitch Crickenburger.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required. Attendees may also tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM.

The church will have a Good Friday service April 2 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m. Both services will be conducted in the same manner as the usual Sunday morning worship service.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. There will be no other services that day.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will meet Sunday, April 11, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center. This will be an in person meeting with 50 people or less. Social distancing and masks are required.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Seniors need to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination. You can do this by going to vaccinate.virginia.gov. Once you register, it does not take long. Please remember to answer all calls, even if you think it is spam.

Sunday, April 4, is Easter Sunday. This is the day in which we recognize the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Yes, he’s alive forevermore!

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.