April 16, 2021

  • 46°

Gubernatorial candidate serves BBQ in Rice

By Staff Report

Published 12:33 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Pete Snyder, a Republican candidate for Virginia governor and a world champion BBQ judge, stopped by Farmer’s Daughters in Rice Friday, April 9. He took questions from Prince Edward County residents, talked about his plan to open schools and called for politicians to stand up to special interest groups. This was just one stop on Snyder’s tour around the state to meet as many Virginians as possible and discuss the issues that are most important to them.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections