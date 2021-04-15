Gubernatorial candidate serves BBQ in Rice
Pete Snyder, a Republican candidate for Virginia governor and a world champion BBQ judge, stopped by Farmer’s Daughters in Rice Friday, April 9. He took questions from Prince Edward County residents, talked about his plan to open schools and called for politicians to stand up to special interest groups. This was just one stop on Snyder’s tour around the state to meet as many Virginians as possible and discuss the issues that are most important to them.
You Might Like
Egg My Yard is a success
Children woke up Easter morning on Sunday, April 4, to find their yards filled with Easter eggs thanks to a... read more