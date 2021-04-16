Four Tigers named to honor society

Hampden-Sydney College seniors Wyatt Dragovich from Roanoke, Tyler Howerton of Alexandria, twin brothers Blair Page and Blake Page of Richmond, along with December 2020 graduate Rhett Andersen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, have each been named a member of the 2021 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions who have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Wyatt Dragovich is an economics and business major with a 3.67 GPA. On the field, he started four of four games this spring on the offensive line at left guard as the Tigers averaged 354 yards of total offense, including 164 yards rushing and 191 passing with 20 touchdowns in five games. A three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Wyatt concluded his collegiate career with four starts in 11 games for the Tigers.

Tyler Howerton is a physics major with a minor in mathematics with a 4.0 GPA. On the field, he started all three games this spring at left tackle. Last fall, Howerton was named one of 12 finalists among all NCAA divisions for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, and is a Goldwater Scholar, a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, as well as a 2019 Academic All-America Division III Football First Team honoree-while the recipient of the President’s Award for Overall Academic Excellence, given to the senior at H-SC who stands highest in his class. A three-time ODAC All-Academic Team selection, Tyler concluded his collegiate career having started in all 35 games for the Tigers.

Blair Page is a history major with a 3.5 GPA. On the field, he started all five games this spring on the offensive line at right guard. A three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Blair concluded his collegiate career with 14 starts in 19 games for the Tigers-starting nine of 14 games at defensive tackle before changing positions this spring.

Blake Page is a visual arts major with a 3.22 GPA. On the field, he started all five games this spring at wide receiver with 11 receptions for 232 yards receiving and three touchdowns, including a 54-yard scoring catch at Guilford March 19, as well as TD catches of 33 yards and 20 yards against Ferrum April 3-averaging 21 yards per catch. A 2018 ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, Blake concluded his collegiate career with 21 starts in 30 games for the Tigers.

Rhett Andersen earned a degree in economics with a 3.92 GPA. Due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 fall season-during which time he worked with the team’s kickers and punters-he last played in 2019 and was 10-13 on field goals (77%), including a career-best 49-yarder at Guilford, while a perfect 17-17 (100%) on PATs in 10 games. Andersen was a 2019 First Team All-ODAC, D3football.com Second Team All-South Region, First Team VaSID All-State, Academic All-America Division III Football Second Team and Academic All-District 5 Football First Team selection. A two-time All-ODAC and ODAC All-Academic Team honoree, as well, Rhett concluded his H-SC career playing in 19 games.