Four all-district Dukes in cross country

Cumberland County High School’s varsity girls and boys cross country teams combined to produce four all-district runners Tuesday, March 30, during the 2020-21 James River District Championship at Goochland High School.

Three of Cumberland’s all-district performers came from the school’s girls team — sophomore Kaliyah Braxton, senior Janaia Trent and sophomore Nalonda Henderson. They helped the Lady Dukes place third out of five teams.

Headlining the Cumberland boys team’s effort was junior Mario Carter, who also achieved all-district status.