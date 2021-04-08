Farmville woman wins $300K in lottery

Pearline Miles didn’t realize right away that the Virginia Lottery ticket she had just scratched was a $300,000 winner.

However, when the Farmville woman showed the ticket to the store clerk, she received some great news.

“They said, ‘You won big, girl!’” Miles told lottery officials.

The ticket was a Supreme Cash scratcher she bought at the Sheetz on South Main Street in Farmville. This is the second time this year, the Farmville Sheetz has produced a big lottery winner. Brian Butler won $1 million from a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Ticket on New Year’s Day.

“Something just told me to go get a ticket,” Miles said as she claimed her prize.

Miles said she hopes to use her winnings to help buy a new home.