Farmers Market kicks off

Spring officially arrived in Farmville Saturday, April 24, with the first day of the season for the Farmville Farmers Market.

Dozens of local vendors packed the Farmville Community Marketplace at 213 N. Street to sell a variety of wares from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade macrame decor, coffee, candles and more.

Scores of citizens flocked to the event which included a used book giveaway by the Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library.

Happy customers left the market with boxes of books, authentic maple syrup, wood burned art and other treasures.

PHOTOS BY ALEXA MASSEY