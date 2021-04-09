Egg My Yard is a success

Children woke up Easter morning on Sunday, April 4, to find their yards filled with Easter eggs thanks to a fundraiser organized by Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Volunteers sold 7,300 Easter eggs as part of an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser.

On Saturday night, April 3, teams of volunteers and fire/EMS personnel hid candy- and prize-filled eggs for children to find first thing Easter morning.

According to Sally Pyle, Meherrin EMS captain and head of the fundraising committee, the idea for the event came after brainstorming by Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials on COVID-friendly fundraiser ideas.