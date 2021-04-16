Drive-by celebration

The grandchildren of Ruth “Bumpsey” Watkins celebrated her 95th birthday by hosting a “95th Mile Drive-By Birthday Parade” Saturday, April 3, at noon. Guests gathered at the Longwood parking lot located on the corner of Virginia Street and Putney Street. The parade started on Virginia Street and ended at the residence of Watkins on South Bridge Street. Watkins’ family said they appreciate the smiles, honks, gift cards, signature signs and all of the kind gestures from those who took part in the parade. From left are, Watkins’ friend Virginia Goode, Watkins and friend Rita Moseley as they watch the “95th Mile Drive-By Birthday Parade.”