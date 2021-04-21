Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of December. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Michael L. King to Aubrey Wade Sprouse, ½ und. Int in 2.15 AC, Madison District. $5,500.

• Lawrence Wade Stimpson Jr. to Michael Hunter Ritt, Parcel, Madison District. $155,000.

• William N. Floyd to Bobby D. Morgan, 2.00 AC, Randolph District. $2,400.

• Robert T. Scott; et al to Nicholas Anthony Rorro Sr.; et ux, Parcel, Madison District. $172,500.

• Jerry Payne Wiley; et al to 878 Blank Road LLC. Deed Gift.

• Janet Gray Estes to Darwin Mejia-Velasquez, 1.14 AC, Randolph District. $17,500.

• David J. Carroll Jr. to Mackenzie L. Parker, .543 AC, Madison District. $135,000.

• Linda Lafayette to Coreay McKinley Ross, 1.929 AC, Hamilton District. $32,000.

• Monticello Forest LLC to Palos Verdes LLC, 325 AC, Madison District. $550,000.

• Gary L. Holt; et al to Jalisa C. Mullins. Deed Gift.

• Kendall Bitzarakis Riggan to Bruce Cashion. Deed Gift.

• B Quinton Blanton; et al to Pleasant View Farm-1 LLC, 20 AC, Randolph District. $63,000.

• Charles R. Bristol to Michael T. Rice, Lots, Town of Farmville. $65,000.

• Michael L. Spain to Christopher L. Manning; et al. Deed Gift.

• Shannon Hill Road LLC to Kevin L. Ritchie; et al, 78.77 AC, Hamilton District. $275,000.

• Rhoda M. Peachey to Michelle Fisher, Lot, $182,500.

• Nolan T. Woodfin; et ux to CMH Homes INC, 2.57 AC, Madison District. $25,000.

• Lindsey H. Thurston to Lindsey H. Thurston. Deed Gift.

• Robin Davis Whitting to Sabrina L. Hicks, 2.52 AC, Randolph District. $190,000.

• Susan G. Carden; TR; et al to Jeffrey D. Martin; et ux, 6 AC, Madison District. $314,000.

• Leroy H. Fouraker to Manage This LLC, Lots, Hamilton District. $45,000.

• Hugh Berkely Pleasant III; et ux to Susan Johns, 1 AC, Hamilton District. $140,000.

• Louise E. Robertson to Clark Properties 2 LLC, 4 AC, Hamilton District. $8,000.

• Dennis L. Ownby; et als to Patrick Tubman; et al, 6.132 AC, Hamilton District. $163,500.

• John Heilmeir Jr. to Bek & Bayat Motors LLC, 42.976 AC, Hamilton District. $325,000.

• Earnest Wardell Harris to Carolyn Blanton Mitchell. Deed Gift.

• Carl L. May; et ux to Jerry W. Toney; et ux, 40 AC, Madison District. $165,000.

• Tom David Bartos to Stephanie Joanne Bartos. Deed Gift.

• Countryside Real Estate LLC to Jared Coderre, 6.34 AC, Randolph District. $21,000.

• JCM IIILLC to Randall Daves, 2 AC, 2.980 AC, Parcels, Hamilton District. $40,000.

• Sandra Steele to Leslie E. Clodfelter, 2 AC, Lot, Madison District. $192,000.

• Robert E. Taylor Jr. to Gladehouse Investments LLC. Deed Gift.

• Karen Matney; et als to Joseph S. Weaver; et ux, 9 AC, Madison District. $40,000.