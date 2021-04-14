Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of November. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Clark Properties Inc. to Paul P. Seal, 2.28 AC, Madison District. $165,000.

• Richard H. Cook to Four Palms Properties LLC, 15 AC, 5.487 AC, Parcels, Madison District. $29,000.

• Vernon C. Barksdale; et al to Thomas C. Huddleston; et ux, 11.2 AC, Randolph District. $20,533.34.

• Ashley N. Long to Roch Anthony Dufrain; et al, 5.08 AC, Randolph District. $195,000.

• Professional Foreclosure Corporation; et al to Sprouses Corner, LLC, 1.548 AC, Madison District. $96,659.

• Scott Reese to Adam Michael J Butler; et ux, 20.64 AC, Randolph District. $228,900.

• Michael B. Crews to Gordon L. Marsh; et al, 6.415 AC, Madison District. $100,000.

• Clara Scott Robinson to Harold Ray Scott; et al. Deed Gift.

• White Level Farms LLC to Anderson Home Construction INC, 3.87 AC, Hamilton District. $40,000.

• Lehman Properties, LLC to Brock Properties, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $67,000.

• David Hart to Richard Alan Heintzman; et ux, 2.00 AC, Randolph District. $234,800.

• Violet T. Lamb, Tr to Mitchell Glover, 20.305 AC, Hamilton District. $53,000.

• Dustin Phillips Pierce; et ux to Levi Corbett; et ux, 1.483 AC, Randolph District. $237,000.

• Joseph A. Hazelgrove Jr. to Hazelgrove LLC. Deed Gift.

• Countryside Real Estate LLC to Christian D. Viola, 10.46 AC, Randolph District. $22,500.

• Martha Tatum Clements; et al to Nathan Dunn; et ux, 30 AC, Hamilton District. $14,250.

• Raynard E. Wheele to Raynard E. Wheele; et al. Deed Gift.

• Luke F. Nuar to Chester Enterprises LLC, 78.40 AC, Randolph District. $100,000.

• Shirley Sims Webb to Jeffrey Wendell Tibbs; et al, 5.004 AC, Madison District. $13,000.

• Margaret Holland to Janet H. Rice. Deed Gift.

• Ellis R. Cook to Shana L. Sayers; et ux, 2.972 AC, Madison District. $230,000.

• Clarence Ferguson; et al to Terry D. Seal; et ux, 12.00 AC, Randolph District. $8,762.25.

• Gregory D. Chapman to Stacy W. Chapman; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Robert W. Lee to Gary Pond. Deed Gift.

• Roger D. Mahan; et ux to Candi A. Mahan. Deed Gift.

• Mohammed K. Hossain to Thomas Anthony Wood; et al, 20 AC, Hamilton District. $100,000.

• Carolyn R. Short to Ronald E. Eroh; et ux, 2.000 AC, Madison District. $15,000.

• Karli Raby-Williams; et al to Cheri Raby. Deed Gift.

• Marvin F. Jones to Abbigayle Gray Sill; et al, 10.065 AC, Madison District. $212,900.