Car show set for April 24

Browns Chapel of Dillwyn located on U.S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn on State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn) will host worship services on Sunday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. All are cordially invited.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Jeff Worley and the congregation invites all to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Worley at (434) 942-4652.

Come and be a part of the largest car show in Buckingham County while helping to raise money for the fight against cancer. The BCHS Alumni invites you to join us for the Seventh Annual Lets Fight Cancer Together Car Show April 24 from noon until 4 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, May 1. The event will be held at Teresa’s Place on Route 15 South in Dillwyn near Sprouse’s Corner. The pre-entry fee is $10. The entry fee the day of the event will be $15. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Awards will be given out at 4 p.m. Car categories include: pre-1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Other categories include: 4×4 and drag car. There are also bike categories. Music will be provided by Isaac Randolph. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life. Please follow all current CDC guidelines when attending.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Hannah Sprouse of Dillwyn and Joe Jones of New Canton both having birthdays Saturday, April 17; Jackie Ponton of Buckingham Sunday, April 18; Lewis Johnson of Fork Union Monday, April 19; Casey L. Ownby of Dillwyn Tuesday, April 20; and Ruth Blevins of Fairfax.

Happy anniversary this week to a very special couple. Billy and Marie Adams of Farmville will celebrate their anniversary Sunday, April 18.

Our sympathy is extended to the Davenport family of Dillwyn. Ruth Brewer, age 86, of Victoria, Texas, went home to be with the Lord last week. She is the sister of Wayne Davenport of Dillwyn. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her as our earthly loss has now become heaven’s gain.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable worshiping inside may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong invites all to attend.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

