April 16, 2021

  • 43°

Build a bug

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Twin Lakes State Park will host a program called Build A Bug Saturday, April 24, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The program will explore what it takes to be a good pollinator. Then the group will use that information to design their very own bug. There is no charge for the event.

For more information, call (434) 392-3435.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections