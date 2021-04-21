Buckingham County Property Transfers

The following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of December. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Kevin D. Adcock to Jordan B. Alford, 6.78 AC, Curdsville District. $149,500.

• Stephen S. Amato to Lesa P. Scott; et al, 10 AC, James River District. $48,000.

• Marcus Austin; et al to Shedrick Chambers, 3.0 AC, Slate River District. $27,000.

• Baljinder S. Bains to Ceasar Lewis; et al, 2.04 AC, Maysville District. $239,900.

• Charles J. Baker to Charles J. Baker; et al. Deed Gift.

• Joshua Myron Bannon to Timothy Coughlin; et al. 35.69 AC, James River District. $103,300.

• Sandra Belanger; et al to Jason Belanger; et ux 4.65 AC, 60 AC, Marshall District. $475,000.

• Robert Blankenship to David R. Miles, 5.58 AC, 5.5 AC, Marshall District. $7,500.

• Bolling Family Dynasty Trust to Bolling Group LLC. Deed Gift.

• Bolling Family Dynasty Trust to Bolling Group LLC. Deed Gift.

• Philip I. Bolling to Bolling Family Dynasty Trust. Deed Gift.

• Philip I. Bolling to Bolling Family Dynasty Trust. Deed Gift.

• Nathaniel Booker; et al to Thelma B. Harris. Deed Gift.

• Kenneth D. Brown to Ryan Brown. Deed Gift.

• Elsie R. Bryan to David L. Bryan; et al. Deed Gift.

• Elsie R. Bryan to Caleb Daniel Bryan; et al. Deed Gift.

• Elsie R. Bryan to Philip Harold Bryan; et al. Deed Gift.

• Buckingham County Public Library to Charles M. Hill, .450 AC, Curdsville District. $140,000.

• Reba Dowdy Burkett; et vir to Joseph G. Dowdy; et al, 10.12 AC. $26,000.

• Cedar Creek Land Co LLC to Ottie C. Akers; et al, 5.154 AC, James River District. $69,900.

• Lawrence Chaput to W E Ragland; et al, 75 AC, Slate River District. $144,200.

• CMH Homes Inc. to Beverly Lewis; et al, 75 AC, Slate River District. $169,000.

• Charles E. Crews to Charles W. Schwaniger, 4 AC, 10 AC, Maysville District. $30,000.

• Allan Dacosta; et ux to Jason Christopher Eaton, 7.87 AC, Slate River District. $36,000.

• Douglas E. Davis to Kenneth R. England; et al, 4.037 AC, Marshall District. $51,100.

• Guy Bishop Dixon; tr et al to Chellowe LLC. Deed Gift.

• Dominion Woodlands LLC to Big Rock Land and Timber, 2071.5 AC, 554.18 AC, James River District. $3,350,000.

• Rebecca C. Dunbar to David L. Swenson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Edward Morgan Dunnavant to Robert Edward Dunnavant. Deed Gift.

• Carolyn D. England to Kenneth R. England; et al. Deed Gift.

• Elvin L. Floyd II to Julia M. Gibson; et al, 109.80 AC, Slate River District. $349,900.

• Juan Garcia; et ux to Donald Roberts DeCourcy; et ux, 12.06 AC, Maysville District. $35,900.

• Anne E. Gaulding to Bob R. Abbott; et ux, 14 AC, James River District. $257,400.

• Gladstone Properties LLC to Conner Street LLC, .455 AC, Curdsville District. $110,000.

• Gladstone Properties LLC to Raffie Kehyaian, 19.49 AC, Slate River District. $44,300.

• Goshaivan LLC to Big Rock Land and Timber LLC, 343.40 AC, James River District. $626,800.

• Michael P. Horan to E. E. Talbott Jr.; et ux, 7.91 AC, Maysville District. $18,000.

• Leonard Wayne Hunt; et al to Lacy B. Wood; et al, 2.02 AC, Marshall District. $2,020.

• Leonard Wayne Hunt; et al to Daniel R. Myers; et al, 101.088 AC, Curdsville District, 2 Parcels, Marshall District. $605,000.

• Kendra Noel Husketh; et al to Holly Elizabeth Ragland-Ballowe, .60 AC, Maysville District. $105,000.

• Jamerson Real Estate Inc to Derek M. Breneman, .80 AC, Slate River District. $135,300.

• JT Enterprise Inc. to Sharon Anderson; et vir, Lot, Slate River District. $283,160.

• Jason D. King; et al to Natasha J. Henry, 2.335 AC, Maysville District. $165,000.

• Earl Kitchen; et ux to Troy Y. Kitchen; et al. Deed Gift.

• Frankie R. Large Jr.; et a; to Betty P. Brandt, 16.579 AC, Slate River District. $44,000.

• Lofton Leasing LLC to Clayton Dwayne Willoughby, 2.82 AC, Marshall District. $135,000.

• Althea Manns to Benjamin D. Manis; et al, 18.6 AC, Francisco District. $45,000.

• Ralph W. Maxey; et al to Justin W. Maxey; et al. Deed Gift.

• MC Rentals to Rita A. Crall, .38 AC, James River District. $62,000.

• Jonathan L. Miller to Duane Devon Miller; et al, 5.04 AC, Curdsville District. $100,000.

• Ray D. Mitchell Jr. to James Howard Douglas Bryant, 5 AC, 5.93 AC, Slate River District. $38,000.

• Walton G. Moseley; et ux to Joel A. Imholte; et ux, 129.5 AC. $840,000.

• Brien J. Naylor to Catlett Land Company LLC, 15.03 AC, Curdsville District. $45,000.

• John T. Nichols to Farmstead Ferments LLC, Maysville District. $335,000.

• R Hilton Patterson to Tracy Cersley, 2.0 AC, Slate River District. $157,700.

• Julie K. Poudrier; et al to Frankie R. Large Jr.; et al, 4.825 AC, Marshall District. $12,062.50.

• Julie K. Pordrier; et al to Leon R. Smucker; et ux, 53.9 AC less and except 2.00AC, .033 AC, Marshall District. $325,000.

• Annie Mae Dowdy Rose; et al to Joseph G. Dowdy; et al. $31,000.

• Connie Rush to Fred C. Cook. Deed Gift.

• Edward W. Rush; et ux to Edward S. Tolbert Jr., 3.01 AC, Francisco District. $12,000.

• Brandon Shanks; et al to Joseph T. Hafley, 3.403 AC, Slate River District. $288,900.

• Michael Lee Shifflett; et al to Kira S. Shifflett; et al. Deed Gift.

• Michael A. Shumaker; et al to Breck A. Flynn, .91 AC, Marshall District. $134,200.

• Slate River Land and Timber LLC to Slate River Legacy LLC. Deed Gift.

• Sprouse Land Development Company to Jason W. Vaughan; et al, 7.298 AC, Maysville District. $120,000.

• Deborah K. Sprouse; et al to Sabreta M. Gilmore, Maysville District. $166,075.

• Edward S. Tolbert Jr.; et al to Edward S. Tolbert Jr.; et al. Deed Gift.

• Thomas Darrell Tompkins to Stacy West, 8.156 AC, Curdsville District. $17,500.

• David Walton to Michael D. Grant; et al, 4.9 AC, Marshall District. $47,790.40.