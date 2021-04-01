Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Warner Alston to Debra Englert Ammons; et al, 6.9 AC, James River District. $95,000.

• Dana H. Amburgey; et al to Brian Shope; et ux, 5.51 AC, Curdsville District. $219,000.

• David R. Ankeney to David R. Ankeney. Deed Gift.

• Kemper Beasley III; et al to Lorene C. Orange Jr., 18 AC, Maysville District. $44,100.

• Charles W. Benhoff to John S. Eicher, 3.12 AC, Maysville District. $20,000.

• Virginia H. Boyles to Samantha Joe Boyles Lowe; et al. Deed Gift.

• William A. Cain to Duane Cain. Deed Gift.

• Sean L. Cassidy to H. Custis Pearson Jr., 4.4 AC, James River District. $25,000.

• CMH Homes Inc. to Thomas Rahl Linthicum. $169,900.

• Mary F. Coffey to Nicholas C. Ackerman. $2,000.

• Kay-Ann Cook to Walter H. Dabney, 122.78 AC. $347,900.

• Ronald James Craft; et ux to George A. Pankey; et ux, 3.0 AC, Marshall District. $70,000.

• Edna Chambers Dawson to Wayne Ervin Chambers; et al. Deed Gift.

• Juanita Edmonds to Cora Eldridge, 3 AC, Maysville District. $6,000.

• Stephen A. Finan; et ux to Charles Casey Hunsdon; et al, Lot 22, Slate River District. $235,000.

• Fireside Land LLC to Paul Christopher Morris. $10,999.

• Pauline T. Ford; et al to Pauline T. Ford; et al. Deed Gift.

• George Michael Garrison; et u to Floyd A. Mmick, 1.8 AC, Slate River District. $30,000.

• Gerrard Michael Hooe to Community Improvement LLC, 2.00 AC, Curdsville District. $20,000.

• Hot Rod Depot LLC to John L. Mayer; et ux, 3.31 AC, Slate River District. $242,000.

• Florence A. Jones to Linda Jones Carter. Deed Gift,

• Steven P. Link; et al to Stacy Leon Barnette, 35 AC, Maysville District. $170,000.

• John H. Meeks; et ux to Taylor Cheyenne Haney, 5.15 AC, Slate River District. $35,000.

• Edna S. Moss to Rebecca Ann Moss. Deed Gift.

• Raymond M. Noebels to Tabitha V. Collins, 2.151 AC, James River District. $275,000.

• Edward R. O’Brien to Jonathan J. Bates; et al. $220,000.

• Carroll Lee Oliver to Danny Ray Bowen Jr.. $185,000.

• C.W. Payne Jr. to David Patterson Jr.; et al, 2.11 AC. $29,000.

• Pearson Properties LLC to Thomas D. Tompkins, 3.87 AC, 4.88 AC, 6.46 AC, 5.45 AC, Curdsville District. $50,000.

• H. Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to Michael J. Passerell; et al, 12.072 AC, Slate River District. $59,000.

• Chad Perkins; et ux to Bryan S. Bersch; et ux, 17.57 AC, Slate River District. $298,500.

• Mari J. Ragaland to Mark West, 23.88 AC, Curdsville District. $260,000.

• Shirley W. Rickman; et al to Stephen L. Lapp; et ux, 32.03 AC, James River District. $240,000.

• Edward W. Rush; at al to Stephanie Evelyn Rus Williams. Deed Gift.

• Thomas A. Snoddy to Earl B. Snoddy; et al. Deed Gift.

• Kenneth A. Steele; et ux to Marcus Austin; et al, 6.61 AC, James River District. $12,000.

• Asghar Tajalli; et al to Tamina Schroff, 4.855 AC. $206,960.

• Throckmorton Properties LLC to Melvin Andre Wright; et al, 1 AC, Francisco District. $43,250.

• Tammie R. Trail; et al to Robert A. Trail. Deed Gift.

• Janlyn S. Tyree; et al to Carrington Mortgage Services, 11.46 AC, Maysville District. $133,650.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Davis Allen Prichett, 1.00 SC, Slate River District. $85,900.

• Larry K. Wagor; et ux to Everett W. Gee; et ux, 10.05 AC, Curdsville District. $120,000.

• Scott F. Wawner; et al to Christian P. Dumont; et al, 1.1 AC, Slate River District. $115,000.

• Gloria W. Waycaster to Richard Lee Ray Sr. $108,000.

• Raymond Williams Jr.; et al to Nash Chatani, 6.85 AC, Curdsville District. $13,000.

• Winfrey Family LLC to Frankie R. Large Sr. $250,000.

• Dana L. Wood to JT Enterprises Inc., 2.272 AC, Slate River District. $22,500.