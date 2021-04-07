Badges respond to the call
The Heartland Heroes Blood Drive took place Friday, April 2, in the Johns Memorial Episcopal Church fellowship hall. The American Red Cross event is sponsored by the Farmville Police Department (FPD) and Farmville Fire Department. The blood drive started in 2010 as a competition between the departments, whose members would recruit donors. Here, FPD Capt. Bill Hogan gives blood as American Red Cross Phlebotomist Lau-Tisha Gary watches over the process.
