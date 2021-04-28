And He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace. Your suffering is over.” Mark 5:34

Alice Faye Marion Miles, 81 of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, April 26. Faye was born in Buckingham County and was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Cora Belle Miles; her beloved husband of 57 years, Curtis John Marion; sister, Gladys Toney, seven brothers, Earl, Stanley, Kenny Lee “Boots”, John Jack Jr., Tommie, James “Pete” and her twin, Ray Miles.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and their wives, Franklin and Gwen, Kevin and Rene, Mike and Debbie; grandchildren, Curtis Marion and Kimi Finch, Casey and Tyler Ingle, Keith and Stephanie Marion, Chyenne and Josh Gentry, John Marion, Rachael Marion and Dakota Swanson; great-grandchildren, Kyler and Kailey Marion, Leighton and Brooks Ingle and soon to be another “Little Curtis” Marion; sisters, Shirley Waycaster and Frances Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Judy Marion and many family members and friends.

Faye was a homemaker, occasional tractor driver for the family farm and office manager, along with Curtis, for the family businesses, Marion Brothers Logging and C. F. Marion Trucking for many years. Faye loved her puzzle books, music, she loved to sing and loved to cook and bake and make sure everyone was well fed and cared for. She was known for her homemade biscuits and made the absolute best coconut pie, which was her usual Christmas gift for the local bank and store employees that she dealt with. She believed in and loved her family dearly, cooking for the whole crew twice a week for many years. Debbie took on the task of cooking for us and did a wonderful job when Faye wasn’t able to carry on the tradition. She had a heart of pure gold, a wonderful sense of humor, a great smile and ready hug for everyone. She taught us, by example of her care for Curtis and others, to be brave, to be humble and to care and help others.

Faye had been a resident of Heritage Hall Dillwyn, for the last eight months and the family would like to thank the staff there for caring for and loving our “Granny” when we were not allowed to.

Faye was a faithful member of the Holly Farms Road Baptist Church and loved each member very much.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 3:30 p.m. in the Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumberland. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 30, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Hall Resident Patient Aid Fund, 119 Brickyard Drive, Dillwyn, VA 23936