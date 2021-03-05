Who is guarding our city?

Farmville is a special place. It’s the home of our church fellowship, a place with friends, a place to shop and dine, but our town, along with every other town across the country, feels vulnerable in several ways.

Let’s address security of the soul and mind. Our local governing officials are doing a fantastic job in security against crime, but our true security comes from a greater source, one that many of us are out of touch with, true security is found in the Lord our God.

Psalm 127:1 says, “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; Unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman keeps awake in vain.”

The COVID-19 virus is not stopped by highway checkpoints or security cameras and cannot be controlled by technology, it’s invisible to the eye, it seems to go wherever it wants and still catches most of us by surprise. In our lifetime we will never forget terms like; social distance, face coverings, vaccinations, school reopenings and lockdowns.

While all these efforts may be helpful, the question that begs to be asked is, have we forgotten God? Is the watchman keeping watch in vain? Who guards the city?

Yes, in many ways, we have forgotten God. Our own works have replaced faith in God. Determination has replaced trust in God, and social distance has ruined prayers to God.

Psalm 127:2 says, “It is vain for you to rise up early, to retire late, to eat the bread of painful labors; For He gives to His beloved in his sleep.”

We will always remain vulnerable until we come to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will guard our mind from despair, replace fear with peace and can minister to the most important aspect of our humanity, our soul.

May your simple prayer of faith rise above the fears around us, and may the very spirit of the living God fill your heart with a peace that passes all understanding.

May the house be restored, to once again honor God, and may the city be guarded by God, through faith.

Let the COVID-19 pandemic complete the work God has intended, to wake up our city to the greatest need, a spiritual need of God. May prayers of faith ascend to the heavens, the doors of the church open up, and the good news of the Gospel ring loud and clear.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.