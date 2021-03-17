White joins county as economic development director

Prince Edward County has named Chelsey Symone Ward White as its new director of economic development, tourism and grants.

“We are so pleased to have someone with Chelsey’s professional background and expertise join our county management team,” County Administrator Doug Stanley said announcing the selection. “In addition to her education, Chelsey has knowledge and experience in the local development process, promotion and marketing and experience with the writing and implementation of grants. I was also impressed with her previous experience in collaboration with stakeholders in our community to market and promote Farmville which makes her well-qualified for managing the opportunities associated with a comprehensive economic development program for Prince Edward County.”

Stanley said White has strong working relationships with the local business and non-profit community, public officials and the public through her previous job as program manager with Farmville Downtown.

“In talking with leaders in the community who worked with her during her tenure, she showed passion and energy for promotion of what Prince Edward County has to offer,” Stanley said. “Chelsey grew up in Prince Edward and brings with her an intimate knowledge and love of our community and a strong desire to help the community and its citizens grow and prosper.”

White has a Bachelor of Arts in Urban and Environmental Planning from the University of Virginia. She will join the county after having most recently served as Planning and Zoning Administrator for Cumberland County. As such, she was responsible for managing long-range planning and land use functions, reviewing subdivision and zoning applications and served as secretary for the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

“I am excited about my new role as Director of Economic Development, Tourism, and Grants,” White said. “I have always had the desire to serve the community that has given me so much and this position provides me with an amazing opportunity to do just that. I look forward to supporting tourism in Prince Edward County and helping to attract industry and business for the county.”