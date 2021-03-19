Virginia Women Veterans Week celebrated

Gov. Ralph Northam recently celebrated the start of Virginia Women Veterans Week with a proclamation and video message honoring the service and sacrifice of women veterans across the commonwealth.

Taking place from March 14-20, this is the fourth consecutive year that Virginia is devoting the third full week in March to recognizing all of the women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Governor Northam initiated Virginia Women Veterans Week when he took office in 2018, coinciding with Women’s History Month, an annual celebration of the vital role of women throughout history and in contemporary society. With more than 108,000 women veterans who call the commonwealth home, Virginia has the highest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in the nation. Women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of Virginia’s total veteran population.

“I personally served on active duty with many women service members who consistently demonstrated tremendous skill, leadership and unquestioned commitment,” Governor Northam said. “Our administration will continue working to connect women veterans with the support and resources they need to return to the civilian world as leaders in business, government, education, medicine and beyond. As a fellow veteran, I remain focused on ensuring women veterans across the commonwealth are equally valued and served.”

In 2018, Virginia is one of the first states to establish a dedicated program for women veterans, which includes an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit. This year’s event will take place virtually from June 23–24.

“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” Annie Walker, deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, said. “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. While there is much to be done, recognizing the contributions of our women veterans is a great way to build awareness of and improve the lives of these deserving women.”