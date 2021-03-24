Virginia tax deadline extended

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced he is directing the Department of Taxation to extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline in Virginia from Saturday, May 1 to Monday, May 17.

This extension aligns Virginia with the recent announcement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended from Thursday, April 15, 2021 to Monday, May 17, 2021.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

This deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments. Individuals who owe taxes will need to make payments by Monday, May 17 to avoid penalties. While interest may still accrue beyond the original deadline, legislation to address this issue will be considered at April’s reconvened session.