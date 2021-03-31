Town gives away seedlings

Farmville residents arrived early Saturday morning, March 27, for the Town of Farmville’s annual Arbor Day seedling giveaway. With the help of the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Tree City USA Arbor Day Foundation, the town was able to give away 1,000 seedlings in just a few short hours. Residents were able to select seedlings of the common apple tree as well as the Shumard oak. They were also given instructions on how to plant and properly care for the trees. Pictured is Resident Chelsie Mitchell who couldn’t wait to plant her Shumard oak.