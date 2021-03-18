Tola Lee Glenn Morgan, 87 of Prospect, passed away on March 14 due to complications from COVID-19. She was a woman of uncommon strength who showed faithful, generous love to her family and many friends in the community.

Born on Sep. 21, 1933, Tola was married to Robert E. “Bob” Morgan from Nov. 14, 1953 until his death in May 1994. They settled on Tola’s family’s homestead, Glenndale Farm, in the late 1960’s and raised their two children, Rob and Mary Annette, there. Both alongside Bob and after his passing, Tola carefully tended the farm for almost six decades. She continued to fix fences, bale hay and ride out on the four wheeler to check on her cows until well into her 80’s. Beyond her calling to the farm, Tola’s career included time as a nurse, gas station owner, data processing clerk, school bus driver and school secretary. She also volunteered her time as a Scout troop leader, poll worker, FSA County Committee advisory member and Prince Edward Farm Bureau board member. Whether via her involvement in church or through the expansive ties of friendship she cultivated, she showered her time, talents and resources wherever she noted need.

Known as “Tee Tee” to her grandchildren or “Totee” to her nieces and nephews, Tola brightened Christmas celebrations with excessively large piles of gifts and equally excessive amounts of homemade fudge and eggnog. In her 87 well-spent years, she unearthed her ancestors’ stories, made her childrens’ costumes for Halloween and school programs by hand, taught her grandchildren how to use computers, and passed on her work ethic and love for the land. Whenever her grandchildren were with her, she made them feel like they were the most important things in the world.

Tola was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Annette Glenn, and husband, Robert Morgan.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Annette Dunn (Jimmy); son, Rob Morgan (Paul DeLosh); grandson, Cody Dunn (Kelsey); granddaughter, Samantha Dunn; great granddaughter Penelope; sister, LaNette Coleman and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at the Prospect Community Cemetery in Prospect. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Tola’s honor to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Treasurer Ben Murdock, P.O. Box 145, Prospect, VA 23960.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.