May 10, 1965 – March 26, 2021

Timothy Earl Morris, 55 of Dillwyn, went home to be with our savior Jesus Christ on March 26. Tim was the son of the late Claude Andrew Morris Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Carwile Morris; wife, Pamela Paulette Morris and sons, Tyler Morris (Michelle), Adam Morris (Lindsay) and Colton Morris. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Amanda Dunkum (Chip), stepson, R.J. Thompson and grandchildren Cali and Ace Dunkum. Tim was the youngest of four children, survived by brother, Claude A. Morris, Jr. (Lucy), sister, Shirley Jean Baker (Steve) and brother, Michael Morris (Cindy). Tim had numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim was a loving husband, father and son and his family was the center of his life. Tim was a fun-loving and passionate man of many talents and hobbies. He was a farmer, mailman, private business owner, mechanic, pilot, coin collector, history buff, gold prospector and cigar aficionado. He had a servant heart, enjoyed helping others and spent significant time in his later years working to support U.S. military deployed overseas.

Tim will be remembered for his character, his generous heart and his sense of humor. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like coffee and cigars, but had an adventurous spirit that led to spontaneity and travels to experience new things. Tim’s charming, larger than life personality will be truly missed.

Family night was held Monday, March 29 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church Focus Center.

Memorial contributions can be made to Concord Baptist Church youth ministry or at the next opportunity, simply buy a meal for an active service member or veteran, as Tim often loved to do.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.