Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Hubbard, 71 of Farmville, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, at his residence. He was born Aug. 27, 1949 in Farmville to the late Maurice Ray and Mildred Price Hubbard. He was the husband of the late Pamela Ray Hubbard for nearly 51 years.

He loved spending time with his grandson, his time at the bay, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Yankees.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela; his parents; his sisters, Betty Hubbard Eggleston and Earlene Bowman and his “brother” Howard “Pete” Campbell.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Lockner (Sam), Danny Hubbard (Chasity) and grandson Thomas William Hubbard, all of Farmville; his recently discovered brother, Richard Rush (Ginger) of Glen Allen and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Fuqua School P.O. Box 328, Farmville VA 23901 or online https://www.fuquaschool.com/discover/give-now

