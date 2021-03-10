The death penalty and abortion

To the Editor:

I am very much against killing and murder. I wouldn’t be able to kill a person even on death row, but they should never be considered for parole.

I also think it is very hypocritical of Gov. (Ralph) Northam to support abolishing capital punishment and yet support abortion even up to birth if the patient and doctor find the baby is not viable. I don’t know, but do politicians that make these kind of laws because it doesn’t affect them, still go to bed at night in peace, even though babies are dying, because they are no longer wanted or not “viable?”

Just my opinion.

Eileen Harvey

Pamplin