Taylors celebrate pastoral anniversary

Scores of drivers made their way down Hill Street in Farmville Sunday, March 28, to take part in a parade celebrating the 29th pastoral anniversary of Jericho Baptist Church’s Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III and his wife, First Lady Olivdean S. Taylor.

The happy couple were also celebrating 38 years in the gospel ministry. Churchgoers and friends paraded past the church displaying signs and handing off cards and gifts as Rev. and Mrs. Taylor looked on.